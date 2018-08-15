Before the solar eclipse even started at the Ocmulgee National Monument on August 21, 2017, people were lining up and all 600 eclipse glasses were handed out, but one couple came prepared.

RELATED: Houston County students watch solar eclipse

"In case we didn't get them, we made the homemade box, and you point the thing to the sun and look through here and you can see the reflection. There's a piece of paper at the bottom. You're supposed to do it without hurting your eyes,” said Lillian Thompson.

One woman had been practicing to take the perfect picture of the eclipse. There were some things she needed, though.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Total Solar Eclipse 2017

"I have a solar filter and an adapter because my camera doesn't come with a filter and solar film,” explains Lisa Walcott-Moreley.

But she said the best way to capture a lifelong memory of the natural phenomenon is just by looking with your own eyes.

"I'm seeing it beautifully through the eclipse glasses. It's nice and sharp here,” said Walcott-Moreley.

Though she did end up getting some great shots of the solar eclipse after all, while some kids came to the mounds with their parents to watch it all unfold.

"It looks like part of the moon has already came and it looks like it's close to the sun and it's close to being dark,” said Mason Herring.

Many kids had never seen a solar eclipse before so they could only guess what it might look like.

“When the sun is totally covered up, it will be pitch black dark and then you'll only be able to see the stars and the sun,” said Sahana Bachaawat.

It was not quite that dark in Macon, but it was an event to remember until the next solar eclipse in 2024.

RELATED: When is the next solar eclipse?

© 2018 WMAZ