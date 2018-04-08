FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Officials at Fort Campbell, Ky., said a soldier from Adairsville, Ga., was killed on Wednesday during a training accident.

Pvt. 2nd Class Jeremy J. Wells, 19, was an aircraft electrician in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, taking part in weapons training at a small arms range at Fort Campbell when the accident occurred, officials said. He was treated immediately and transported to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on Fort Campbell where he died as a result of his injuries. No other soldiers were hurt in the incident.

"101st Combat Aviation Brigade has lost an incredible member of the Destiny family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of this Soldier," said Lt. Col. Cayton Johnson, commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (Rear), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). "We ask that everyone respect the privacy of his family as they grieve this tragic loss."

The cause of the incident is under investigation, officials said.

Wells joined the Army in 2017. He had completed his training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and Fort Eustis, Va., before arriving at Fort Campell in 2018. He had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Basic Aviation Badge. He was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal, officials said.

