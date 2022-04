That's according to Chief Communications Officer Stephanie Hartley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County school bus drivers are finding some roads still blocked in the north Macon area Wednesday morning.

Chief Communications Officer Stephanie Hartley says some buses may be late to bus stops due to blocked roads.

Most of the neighborhoods targeted by the weather are connected to Miller Middle, Howard Middle, Central High and Howard High School.

The blocked roads are due to bad weather from Tuesday afternoon.