MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced this week that summer camps can open in Georgia on May 24th as long as they follow certain guidelines.

Camps are a summer staple here in Central Georgia to keep kids active when school is out, but this year, summer is going to look a lot different.

This time of year, Karlie Smith's four kids would typically be getting ready to head to Vacation Bible School and horseback riding camp, but this year, they're staying put.

"I have two special needs kids. My son has a heart condition, so he is high risk, and then my daughter, she has a lot of health problems, but she also has autism. It’s just too much of a risk," says Smith.

Terry Sowell, who runs Camp Eagle at Stratford, says they want to try and give kids a somewhat-normal summer, even as other camps decide to cancel.

She says since they left the campus on March 16th, they have been talking to infectious disease experts in the community and primary care doctors and pediatricians to make the right decision.

"The educator in me believes an active brain is a great brain and you use that brain, whether you’re doing athletics or other activities, but children thrive on structure, and so I think the camp provides them a fun structure to enhance their summer," says Sowell.

She says the more they can get the kids outside, the better, but Sowell, along with Elizabeth Leslein from FPD, say they will be taking all the necessary safety precautions.

"We will have temperature checks each day, parents will have to stay in their vehicles to drop a child off and pick them up, we'll have hand washing stations, hand sanitizer," says Leslein.

They will have their usual 35 camps options plus the all-new Camp Trailblazer for 1st through 6th graders.

Sowell says they will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the coming weeks.

"We will move ahead cautiously, should something happen in the next few weeks. We did delay our start by two weeks to give us more time to prepare."

She says they typically start on the Tuesday after Memorial Day, but they pushed it back to June 9th.

Leslein says they felt like they had the resources available on their 250-acre campus to move forward safely.

Both schools say they've already had lots of campers sign up.

"As we did hear the news of other camps not being able to, we just knew that we needed to. We had the resources to be able to pull something like this off."

Trinity Woods, another popular summer camp in Macon, called off their summer programs before Kemp's new order.

However, in a message to 13WMAZ, they say it's too late to change their mind.

"A good majority of our staff had to accept other jobs for the summer after our announced closure."

Macon Little Theatre also announced in a video they are not going to have their annual kids' camp. Instead, they will perform the Wizard of Oz next summer, inviting college freshmen to come back and participate.

But as for Smith, she says her kids are just going to have to wait until next year.

"There's always next year, and I know that's hard to say, but I mean, there's always another year and another day so I don't think it's safe to take the chance."

To sign up for FPD's summer camps, click here.

To sign up for Camp Eagle at Stratford, click here.

