MACON, Ga. — The doors of some restaurants in Cochran are closed due to a boil water advisory. City officials say a driver hit and broke a fire hydrant Friday morning which shut down wells and tanks on Ash Street and Dykes Street.

The advisory left businesses to close their doors to customers until the boil order is lifted. Grill co-owner Donovan McDonald says he was disappointed when he learned he had to close shop.

"I freaked out at first because I thought it was something that we did, but I found out it was a problem with a fire hydrant," said McDonald.

City Manager Richard Newbern says places like Happy Hill, Lake Linda, and East Dykes were also affected.

"It does hurt us business-wise, but at the same time, it helps us make sure that our customers are taken care of," said McDonald.

McDonald says his employees use water for cooking food like pancakes, and washing dishes like pots and pans.

He says they also use water for, "our tea and our lemonade. Everything is made for using the water," said McDonald.

McDonald says since the restaurant had to close, the business is losing about $1,200.

"I'd rather have the inconvenience than to poison someone. Rather than hurt someone, I'd rather close and know that everyone is safe," said McDonald.

He's hoping to take down the closed sign on the Grill's front door sooner rather than later.

"I'm hoping tomorrow morning, we are up and running and back on schedule," said McDonald.

If you live in the affected areas, the city suggests you bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute and then let it cool before using it. The city expects water test results around midday Saturday.