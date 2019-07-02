MACON, Ga. — While a 13WMAZ reporter was at the Crystal Lake Apartments talking to residents about their ongoing struggle to get water and electric service turned back on, she noticed a Section 8 housing inspector on scene.

So we wanted to know: is Crystal Lake Apartments publicly funded?

We sat down with Macon Housing Authority CEO Mike Austin to find out.

He said the Housing Authority is taking the situation seriously but they "do not own or manage that particular property."

However, he said they "do have just a few customers there."

Those customers, according to Austin, occupy 6 units out of the more than 280 at the complex.

Still, when Austin's team learned of the conditions, they acted. A housing inspector was sent to the scene on Thursday.

"We'll most likely check back every couple days to make sure our customers are not affected, but as or right now, they are not," Austin said. "That's good news for us and good news for our customers."

Good news for Bibb County taxpayers, too, since Austin estimates they pay about $24,000 a year to the Crystal Lake Apartments in rent subsidies for those 6 units.

Though the inspection showed the power and water was working in those 6 units, it wasn't perfect.

"For some reason we couldn't find the manager," said Austin. "Don't know if the manager was just on lunch break or off somewhere. It's a big property so we are continuing to try to get in touch with the manager."

If any tenants in those 6 units do experience problems, Austin's team instructed them to call the Housing Authority right away so a special inspection could be conducted.

Austin said if that happened, it could lead to a serious response.

"We would actually have a conversation with the tenant and the owner or the manager and let them know that, 'Look, we need to get this fixed ASAP,'" he said. "If not, then we're going to have to provide other means for our customers to go somewhere else and we're fully prepared to do that if it comes to that."

The Macon Housing Authority isn't the only agency keeping an eye on the Crystal Lake Apartments.

North Central Health District spokesperson Michael Hokanson said Thursday that they are also monitoring the situation. They are currently not involved but Hokanson said an extended period of time without running water at the complex could lead the department to declare a public health emergency at the site.

Hokanson said those decisions are decided on a case by case basis by the NCHD director.

After several requests from 13WMAZ, Steve Firestone with Crown Bay Group, the company that manages Crystal Lake Apartments, sent us an emailed statement saying in part that they care "deeply" for their residents and are working to complete repairs as soon as possible.

Firestone did not say when he expected those repairs to be finished. He also did not respond to a follow up question asking why Crystal Lake Apartments wasn't fully paying its water bill in the first place.

The full statement is available below:

"We care deeply for the well being of our tenants and are working expeditiously to repair the current issues resulting from the turning back on of the water last night at the property which caused a burst pipe within the high rise building. We hope to have this repaired as soon as possible."