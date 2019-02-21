Brenda Kitchens says she has holes in the wall and she's tripping over the flooring.

Kitchens says all of her work orders to Crystal Lake management were never answered.

"In a few weeks, we'd have another leasing manager. They'd say, 'Oh, she left,' and they'd say, 'I don't know,'" said Kitchens.

She says in the eight years she's lived there, they've had 19 managers.

"We don't know who the manager is. I don't know who the property owner is. I've never known that," said Kitchens.

She doesn't know who to go to for help now that she's been evicted.

"I have no authority to tell the property owner to fix his problems," said Macon-Bibb County Manager Keith Moffett.

Moffett told commissioners Thursday that it's been 2 weeks since the county has gotten a response from anyone connected with Crystal Lake's owners.

Judd Drake, the county's attorney, says they're viewing it as a housing crisis or a homelessness situation and that their Economic and Community Development Authority can now use emergency housing funds to find permanent housing for people like Kitchens.

"Some people I know are on the streets, they're in Salvation Army. There was this one lady out there and she had seven children, and she didn't have enough money to stay to the second night," said Kitchens.

Kitchens spoke to commissioners at the town hall event Tuesday.

She says residents need housing first, but they will also need legal help after management took advantage of them.

Kitchens says she hates moving, but after years of mistreatment by management, she's hoping for a lawsuit.

Moffett says they plan to bring the property owner to court on March 1st and fine him $1,000 for each inspection violation at the apartment complex.

Gwen Westbrooks with Macon's NAACP chapter says they're planning an event next week to provide residents with legal counsel.

