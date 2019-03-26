MACON, Ga. — A new Dollar General was given the go-ahead by the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, but not everyone is happy to see another discount store in the area.

The Dollar General is to be built on Houston Road where it meets Sardis Church Road and Walden Road. Sean Reich lives about five minutes away and said the area has enough dollar stores.

"I don't think growth for growth's sake is what we need," Reich said. "Especially with there being so many discount stores around here, I just think it's saturated."

There are three discount stores within three miles of the new Dollar General location, a Fred's, a Family Dollar, and another Dollar General.

According to the commercial plan for the site, there is a void in the market and the Walden Road, Houston Road corner is the perfect place for a Dollar General because of the nearby neighborhoods, parks, and surrounding businesses.

Reich and neighbors argue that another discount store will bring more crime. In December, the Dollar General on Hartley Bridge Road, less than three miles away, was robbed.

He started a petition to keep the dollar store away and gained more than 100 signatures, but the application was approved anyway.

"We were pretty disappointed with the commission's decision," Reich said. "I don't think there's anything we can do now. I guess we'll just let them build it. Some people said they were going to move."