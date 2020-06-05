MACON, Ga. — Two homeowners on Carey Drive in south Bibb say Thursday was the worst flooding they've seen -- swamping both of their houses.

"Some places it was knee deep, some places it was ankle deep," Miranda Keene said.

"It's devaluing our properties. It's ruining our land, our homes," April Reeves said.

Both say it caused around $20,000 in damage in each home.

They say the flooding was caused by a retention pond near their neighborhood and they've been asking Macon-Bibb County Public Works to find out why the area gets so flooded when it rains for years.

"Everything that we've researched, investigated, checked out, everything has been okay on Macon-Bibb's end. The retention pond, it did it's job. Exactly what it was suppose to do. So it was just a lot of rainfall in a short period of time," Tim Wilder, director of public works, said.

Wilder says it's up to the homeowners to fix the flooding problems in this case.

"Some of the roadway ditches belong to Macon-Bibb. The back ditch and side ditch do not belong to Macon-Bibb," Wilder said.

However, Wilder says they'll do a courtesy cleaning to relieve some of the flooding.

Still, homeowners claim it's more than rain causing the flooding.

"We need a solution. We need an answer. We're literally drowning," Keene said.

April Reeves says they took it into their own hands this weekend.

Neighbors pitched in over the weekend to build a moat around the Reeves' home, so hopefully it does not flood the next time it rains.

"Instead of getting our house flooded every time, this was the best option," Reeves said.

