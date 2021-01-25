Some South Central Health District COVID-19 vaccine appointments rescheduled

Some appointments scheduled for Wednesday have been moved around because of the chance of rain

DUBLIN, Ga. — If you live in Georgia’s South Central Health District and your plans this week included getting a COVID-19 vaccine, there is a slight change you need to know.

Wednesday’s forecast shows a very high chance of rain, so some drive-thru vaccination sites will be closed and appointments for those days have been rescheduled.

Appointments made for Wednesday at the Laurens County site have been rescheduled to take place Thursday, Jan. 28 at their original times.

Appointments made for Wednesday at the Dodge County site have been rescheduled to Feb. 3 at their original times.

Appointments made for Wednesday at the Treutlen County site have been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Additionally, Bleckley County and Wilcox County’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on that day.

The SCHD covers these 10 counties: Bleckley, Dodge, Johnson, Laurens. Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair, Treutlen, Wheeler and Wilcox.