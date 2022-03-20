Over a month after BB&T and SunTrust merge as Truist, some customers still having issues accessing funds

BB&T and SunTrust merged Feb. 19, but some customers said they are still having problems accessing their money.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over a month ago, SunTrust and BB&T merged to become Truist bank.

When this happened, some customers told WFMY they had issues accessing funds or using their new debit cards. Since then, some of those problems have been resolved. Others said they've continued to have issues.

Karen Hatchett and her husband own a firearms business in Eden. Their business bank account turned into Truist after the SunTrust/BB&T merger.

“My husband had banked over 20 years with BB&T - never had a problem until Truist. Until they merged and became Truist," Karen said.

After the merge, The Hatchetts received a returned check for "insufficient funds" even though they say they had plenty of money in their account.

“We cannot access our funds, we cannot pay our vendors, we were logged out. One vendor was thinking we had insufficient funds when that was not the case,” Karen said.

After that, the Hatchetts retrieved their money and closed their account.

When the merge happened, hundreds of our viewers commented on our Facebook post saying they were having some sort of issue.

Since then, problems have been resolved, for some.

But for others like Felicia Andrews, the struggle continues.

“So of course with my debit card, everything that I had on that debit card number is no longer clearing so, of course, I’m getting a lot of calls,” Andrews said.

But rather than switch banks just yet, Andrews said the issues are slowly but surely working themselves out.

Just a week ago, a spokesperson for Truist said, "there are no broad system issues, but some clients are still experiencing challenges. Our wait times are steadily improving and we’re working diligently to provide these clients the care and attention they deserve."

Truist is headquartered in Charlotte and has branches in 15 states.

On Feb. 19, the merger was set to go through. With new cards ready to activate and use on Feb. 21.

Feb. 21 was a federal holiday, so banks were not open for people to call if their new cards weren't working.