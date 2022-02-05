As early voting in Georgia is underway, some voters in Macon want you to 'get it done'

Many voters made their way to the polls Monday morning, or are making plans to do so during the early voting period.

MACON, Ga. — Early voting is underway across the state for the Georgia May 2022 primary elections. Many voters made their way to the polls Monday morning, or are making plans to do so during the early voting period.

Early voters who have already cast their votes are encouraging other Maconites to "get it done!"

"I consider voting a very sacred responsibility and I want to get my vote in," said Alan Thiese.

He and his wife Janice say they make it a routine to participate in early voting because, "you never know what could happen."

"We like to vote early rather than waiting until the last minute. That way if something happens to us, our vote counts," said Janice.

In Bibb-County, early voting is taking place at the Board of Elections office on 2525 Pio Nono Ave. and the Elaine Lucas Center on 132 Willie Smoke Glover Dr. from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saturday voting options are also available on May 7 and 14 from 9 am until 5 pm. Sunday voting options are available on May 15 at the same time.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is May 13.

In Houston County, there are four spots open for early voting. The Board of Elections office on Kings Chapel Road in Perry, the Houston Health Pavilion Conference Center on North Houston Road in Warner Robins, the Roy Watson building on Central Georgia Tech's campus, and the North Houston Sports Complex on North Houston Road.

The Board of Elections page on the county's website says those are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from now until May 20.