One suspect has been taken into custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — In a Facebook post, the Lamar County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Fredonia Church Road on Sunday.

One suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting, and one person has been taken to an area hospital.

There are no threats to anyone in the area.

The case is still under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.