HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — In Parkwood Elementary cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, all 98 students in fifth grade got a new pair of fresh kicks -- black Nike Air Force Ones.

"Having to choose one grade, selected those fifth-graders, they're kind of the, for lack of a better word, "seniors" of the school, so to give them something to remember and take from here as they move forward," says Parkwood principal Greg Peavy.

He's the one who made the decision, but it took some sneaky planning.

"We were getting shoe sizes from them when they went out for gym, so it just really went smoothly and the surprise pulled off and they were just ecstatic," Peavy said.

Students were grateful.

Fifth-grader Elijah Jenkins says, "It's so many other kids who could've got these shoes, but they chose to give them to fifth-graders at Parkwood."

But Peavy and the school had some help. The mastermind behind it all was Pastor Jordan Poole from Hope Church in Fort Valley, and a partnership with Hibbett Sports.

"Growing up, you go back to school, you want to have that new pair of shoes on, new pair of kicks when you walk the halls. I just think it's something every kid should experience," says Poole.

Poole is a sneaker fan himself, and says he brought up the idea to his church members during Sunday service in early July.

Between the money raised and a discount from Hibbett Sports, the shoes were purchased just in time for the first quarter.

"Just seeing their excitement, their happiness, it makes it all worth it," Poole said.

This is the first Hope Kicks partnership between Hope Church and Hibbett Sports.

Poole says the goal is to keep growing the number of children who receive shoes each year.

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: August 11-17

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 4-10