HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County man is making his way to Washington D.C. this week. He was selected to be a White House Greeter for the Christmas season.

Steve Rodgers will be at the White House December 19 and 20. He says this is a dream come true.

"It's humbling, because you're chosen out of the thousands of other Americans who wanted the same honor," said Rodgers.

Rodgers is a veteran and the president of a nonprofit organization called Servants Task Force. He works at Robins Air Force Base.

He says he had to fill out an application and submit a biography about his passion for community service.

"We'll get to Washington on Friday to make with the project manager and Vietnam veterans at the wall to discuss projects that my organization is currently developing to help them combat veterans with PTSD," he said.

Rodgers says greeters will receive a private tour of the White House on Sunday. He says being selected is a huge honor.

"As an American, you know, we're most proud of our White House and what it represents, and the fact that I've been chosen to represent them for two nights and be a part of that special celebration is something I'll probably never forget," he said.