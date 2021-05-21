Middle Georgia Regional Airport coordinated with first responders to simulation actions during an airline crash

MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Airport is staying prepared by staging a disaster simulation Thursday morning.

The airport coordinated with first responders from Macon-Bibb County, Houston County and Peach County to practice what to do in the case of an aircraft crash.

Tasks included putting out fires, saving crash dummies from debris, and carrying them to safety.

Interim Airport Manager Blake Roy says even though crashes seldom happen, everyone must know what to do just in case..

"When it comes to any type of aircraft emergency, it takes coordination of all these units, all these communities to come together to respond to the airport," Roy said. "An aircraft crash is rare, but it's something we have to prepare for, so the FAA requires that we do these exercises at least every three years.