Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says

He did not say how his son died.

ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday.

Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.

He asked for prayers for himself, his son's mother and his entire family.

Rickey is a widely-known and popular talk show host, known for his radio show "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" that is based out of Atlanta. According to its website, they are the nation's number one urban adult contemporary radio show.

His son, Brandon, worked as a comedian and actor, according to the show's website. His dad posted to Twitter a picture of him performing at The StarDome in 2020.

Rickey is also a distinguished standup comedian, according to his website. His show runs from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST Monday through Friday and is broadcast live from their studio off Marietta Street in Downtown Atlanta.

Many have already reached out to offer their condolences after the news of his death.

Former Los Angeles Laker great and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson said that he and his wife Cookie are praying for his entire family.

Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon passed away today. Cookie and I are praying for Rickey, Brandon’s mother Brenda, his siblings, his daughter and all of his loved ones. May God bless the family 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2023

Mayor of Birmingham said that he was "devastated" to hear about the loss and that it's a time to give back to Rickey and his family.

I'm devastated to hear that my friend @RickeySmiley has lost his son Brandon.



Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him. Join me in wrapping our arms around him & his family during this difficult time. We're praying for you, Rickey. — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) January 29, 2023

Rickey Smiley tweeted Sunday afternoon a picture of both himself and his son and asked for prayers.