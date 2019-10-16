FORT VALLEY, Ga. — US Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue returned to his home state Tuesday to attend the Sun Belt Ag Expo in Moultrie and tour the Pure Flavor greenhouse near Fort Valley in Peach County.

Perdue, a former two-term Georgia governor, said he was impressed with the technology that the Pure Flavor Company uses to grow tomatoes year-round.

"Impressive, very impressive. Much of this technology comes from the Netherlands, which is a land-poor country, but has used greenhouse technology for years with extremely automative technology. If you come in these, you've got to be impressed," Perdue said.

Secretary Perdue also spoke at Tuesday's Farmer of the Year luncheon in Moultrie before touring Pure Flavor.

