MACON, Ga. — Plans for a Sonny’s BBQ restaurant on Zebulon Road will have to go before the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission for a third time.

On Monday, commissioners voted to defer the application for a second time after the design plan violated four stipulations in the original concept for outparcels at the Lofts at Zebulon development in the 5800 block of Zebulon Road.

In 2016, nearby residents challenged in court the zoning for the controversial $30 million project, but a judge ruled against them.

“I wasn’t here but these guys went through hell getting this project approved,” P&Z commissioner Josh Rogers said. “It’s a substantial change to the whole bill of sale the community agreed to.”

On Dec. 9, concerns over the Sonny’s planned drive-thru, parking and building elevation prompted commissioners to defer the application.

Monday, the new proposal raised additional concerns.

The latest design has the building facing Zebulon, instead of toward the apartments as was initially agreed to with parking away from the road. It also encroaches on a planned greenspace linear park that spans the complex.

Commissioners also oppose having a drive-thru as fast food restaurants were supposed to be excluded. They have indicated they could accept a pickup window, but not an outside menu board and speaker.

Commission chairperson Jeane Easom called the building the “ugliest thing” she’s seen in a while but said that is not why she opposes the current proposal.

A new Sonny’s BBQ proposed for 5801 Zebulon Road will include a covered patio.

“It’s the site layout I’m having a real problem with,” she said. “That’s not what we visualized.”

Commissioners want to see a building that looks good on all four sides and this new Sonny’s prototype has a clear backside.

The project engineer discussed the possibility of adding a fence to improve the look of the back of the building.

Brad Fink, who owns Sonny’s restaurants in Warner Robins and Perry and closed another on Presidential Parkway in 2013, pledges to be a good corporate citizen if this restaurant is approved.

“We want to be part of Macon and think this would be a perfect site for us,” Fink told P&Z commissioners.

The commission voted unanimously to defer the application for four weeks to allow designers to tweak the proposal.

“Just because you come back doesn’t mean you will get approved unless you address the issues,”Easom said.

MORE FROM THE ZONING BOARD

Bibb zoning board denies plans for north Macon assisted living facility

Bibb zoning board rejects plans for storage center at former Pio Nono Kroger