Sonrise Ministries seeks vendors for new farmer's market in Jones County

Over the last decade, Sonrise has expanded to a new thrift store with a warehouse, and now a farmer's market!

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Sonrise Ministries in Jones County is looking for vendors to fill spots at its farmer's market.

Ronnie Hinson says he got a calling to start Sonrise off of Gray Highway in Jones County.

"God gave me this dream and from the dream, he began to give me visions and the dream...he wanted me to start something like a Goodwill, but put it more into a 100% bracket of a ministry," said Hinson.

It began in 2012 with a building that was already on the lot.

"We started here and this place right here was an old store, so we started here basically no heat, no air, so God says you have to be faithful here before you can do something big," he said.

Over the last decade, his ministry grew to a new thrift store with a warehouse, and he remodeled what is now the Sonrise Inn motel next door. With Pastor Carol Mora on staff, they're now adding a farmer's market.

"I think we can have about 20 booths. I don't know if we'll start with that many, but we've got it laid out so that we'll have a bathroom, we'll have fans, we'll have electricity," said Mora.

The structure was built in about three days by a crew of five men. Once the concrete flooring, electrical and plumbing are in, Mora says they'll be good to open and are looking for local vendors now.

"We're meeting with them, there will be an application process so that we know what you're carrying and just to let you know because it's not a regular market. We want those people that love Jones County and love the people," said Mora.

Hinson says they'd like to use this as a community space for other events like revivals, weddings, and birthday parties.

Mora says they plan to open the farmer's market in mid-July, and they'll start out on Fridays and Saturdays.

If you're interested in filling one of the farmer's market booths you can call Ronnie Hinson at 478-972-3500.