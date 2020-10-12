Treutlen County, GBI investigating school shooting threat and attempted robbery

The sheriff says they believe the two incidents are unrelated, and that the close timing appears to be coincidental

SOPERTON, Ga. — The GBI, Treutlen County deputies and Soperton Police officers are investigating after a Wednesday school shooting threat and robbery attempt.

According to Treutlen Sheriff Thomas H. Corbin, his office responded to a shooting threat called into the school around noon.

Then, at around 12:18 p.m., an attempted robbery happened at the Colony Bank in Soperton.

Corbin says a man walked into the bank and slipped the teller a note saying he had a gun and wanted money.

The teller hit the alarm button, and the man slowly backed away and ran out of the bank. He didn't pull out a weapon at any point.

Corbin says the bank's legal team is reviewing the footage, so a picture of the man has yet to be released and no suspect information is available.

No one was injured in either incident, and police are currently tracking the number used to call in the threat.