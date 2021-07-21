'Everything is seasoned to perfection': Soul food restaurant opens in Warner Robins

Co-owner Carol Hollis says it's just "good ol' comfort soul food"

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new soul food restaurant is cooking up some southern gold in Warner Robins.

My Sister's Kitchen is located on Watson Boulevard in the Food Depot shopping center.

Co-owner Carol Hollis says she's always loved cooking. She grew up watching her parents and grandparents do it, and fell in love with it herself.

Sister's was named for Hollis' three daughters and her own sister, who is also a co-owner.

"Once were done and retired, it'll be passed down to them," said Hollis.

All of the food is made from scratch. We're talking fried chicken, mac-and-cheese, greens, gravy, cornbread, and more.

Hollis says if you go, you should also grab the 'dessert of the day,' which can be anything from banana pudding, to peach cobbler or red velvet cake.

"Our food is cooked with love. Everything is seasoned to perfection," she said.

Hollis says she prides herself in treating every customer like they're family

"We welcome everyone in with the same love and patience that we do with our own family," she said.

Right now, you can grab some grub Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You'll find the restaurant at 2195 Ste I, Watson Boulevard.