Soultown Junior Volleyball Tournament comes to Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon has had numerous collegiate sports come to town but now it's time for volleyball.

Phoenix Rising Volleyball Club hosted the Soultown Showdown Junior Volleyball Tournament at the Macon Marriott City Center Convention Space.

The event began at 8 a.m. and hosted 44 women's volleyball teams.

Organizers with Phoenix Rising Volleyball Club are hoping to expand the tournament in coming years and bring in more teams to play.

Pheonix Rising Volleyball Club has been putting on tournaments for 6 years across the county and is excited to add Macon to its tournament schedule.

""We want new people to discover our tournaments and a city that has more going on than they realize. There was certainly more going on than we realized before we visited and all of it is good. My staff and I hope this will be the beginning of a great partnership between Phoenix Rising Volleyball Club and the city of Macon," said Executive Director Kynette Williams.

The games continue until 8 p.m. Saturday and the whole 2-day event concludes on Sunday with the championship.