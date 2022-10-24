Mental Health Monday: Sound baths helping Central Georgians maintain their Zen all day long

Home Grown Yoga owner Rachel Gerrity says it's one of their most popular classes.

MACON, Ga. — We've heard about ice baths, of course hot baths too, but what about sound baths?

When Home Grown Yoga owner Rachel Gerrity brought sound baths into her practice she was interested to see how her customers would react to it.

"It was kind of like a 'lets see if people will down for this.' We had our first few classes and each class was progressively getting bigger and bigger and bigger and more people were asking for it," she said.

Now, she says it's one of their most popular classes.

"It's non-invasive. It's not particularly expensive and it gets people in a calmer space. What we've found is psychologically and physiologically if your calmer it puts you in a healthier state," Gerrity said.

She says during a sound bath you may catch some Z's but the overall experience can be beneficial.

"A lot of people will fall asleep during it. People report during it to feeling good, but after they walk out and that feeling continues," Gerrity said.

She says they feel calmer, clearer with thinking, and even their mood may change.

Sound bath teacher, Trey English, says the instruments range from crystal bowls to even drums.

"I also bring in a steel tongue drum sometimes, some wind chimes occasionally, a gong," English said.

Although it may sound new--Gerrity says sound healing has been around for a long time in other cultures around the world.

Home Grown Yoga offers sound bath classes during the first Friday of every month in Macon. In Warner Robins, they offer it the last Monday of every month and the 3rd Sunday of every month.