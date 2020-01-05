MACON, Ga. — Parts of Macon-Bibb County remain under a boil water advisory after a water main break Thursday morning.

Thousands of people in South Bibb County woke up Thursday morning with no water or low water pressure. Ray Shell says at least 4,600 of their customers are affected.

Macon Water Authority (MWA) is still working to find where exactly this water main break is. MWA says they've narrowed it down to an area near Highway 247 between Pio Nono Avenue and Hawkinsville Road. Shell says this is around where the Georgia Department of Transportation project is underway.

What's holding the water authority back is the flooding.

"The rainfall we had last night attributed to a lot of runoff that was collected in those areas and it will take time for that water to dissipate," Shell said. "That's what's holding us up on proceeding with the repair of the line."

Once the water recedes, Shell says they can pinpoint where the water main break is. However, Shell says this could carry on into next week.

"Once we find it and access it, it shouldn't take but a day or two," Shell said.

For now, the Macon Water Authority has shut off water to that line to isolate it and are servicing the area with an alternate line.

Macon Water Authority

They say people who live in the affected area should bring their water to a roiling boil for one minute.

Shell says he and Macon Water Authority asks for customers patience as they work to find the precise location of the water main break.

MWA says it will immediately begin testing drinking water in the area to confirm if it meets industry standards for drinking water quality.

RELATED: Update: Macon water main break located, boil water advisory issued

RELATED: Impressive rainfall causes minor flooding across Central Georgia

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.