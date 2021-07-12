Woman charged with south Bibb package thefts

Within the last week, images and videos of a woman stealing packages from porches started popping up in several neighborhood Facebook groups

MACON, Ga. — A woman is now facing four counts of theft by taking after she allegedly stole several packages from homes in south Bibb County.

According to the sheriff's office, she is 42-year-old Rebecca Michelle Knight.

13WMAZ brought the most recent package thefts to the attention of the sheriff’s office after images and videos of a woman stealing packages from porches started popping up in several neighborhood Facebook groups.

Ryan Edwards says someone stole about $400 worth of packages from her porch on Dec. 2 containing Christmas presents for her husband and kids.

"I'm a hard worker and I work really hard for my money, and you know, I try to provide for my family, so something like that being taken is extremely detrimental," Edwards said.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Crime Prevention Network, the woman in Edwards' surveillance photos was also wanted for multiple package thefts throughout south Macon and Lizella.

Knight is being held without bond and additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.