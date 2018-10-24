Wednesday morning, Macon-Bibb County broke ground on phase two of the South Bibb Recreation Center.

Phase two will add 23 tennis courts, a playground, multipurpose fields, splash pads, and more.

The $4.4 million comes from SPLOST funding, or the penny tax, that people in the county voted for. The rest of the funding will come from both the county and taxpayers.

"Operation costs would come from our general fund budget, which is a combination of a local option sales tax and property taxes and other revenue sources," says Chris Floore from Macon-Bibb County Public Affairs.

County citizens are the ones who voted to build a recreation facility of some sort in an area that did not have one that was sufficient.

Phase one opened its doors back in May. It includes tennis courts, a weight room, and a pool. Then, they proceeded to vote for a phase two to be built as well.

"The community asked for that. They asked for a tennis facility as well as those different amenities and now we're here to provide that for them," says Robert Walker, director of recreation for Macon-Bibb County.

Walker also proposed to have 14 members on staff in the new phase two facilities, but that number has yet to be approved and solidified.

Construction is projected to take 9 to 12 months. Phase two is planned to have its doors open by next fall.

