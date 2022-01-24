South Carolina man arrested after attempting to drop drugs, cell phones at Telfair State Prison

It appears he was going to drop the items via drone.

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday after attempting to drop drugs in the Telfair State Prison.

According to a release from Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson, deputies received a call of suspicious activity near the prison.

When they arrived, they made contact with Jon-Michael Austin of Greenwood, South Carolina.

Austin was arrested on several charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 2 substance with intent to distribute, and criminal attempt to introduce contraband.