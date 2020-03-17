LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Effective Tuesday, people living in the South Central Health District can be tested for COVID-19, but y ou do have to be referred by a physician.

That's according to a release from the South Central Health District.

The 10 counties that district covers are: Bleckley, Dodge, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair, Treutlen, Wheeler and Wilcox.

Healthcare providers within the district can refer patients to the drive-thru location in Laurens County.

They will only be screening referrals from physicians, and the patients must meet the following criteria:

Individuals older than 60 with a fever greater than 100.5F and/or symptoms of a lower respiratory illness (cough, difficulty breathing) OR have a chronic health condition OR are immunocompromised

Individuals with a fever of symptoms of lower respiratory illness and close contact with a lab confirmed COVID-19 patient, or have a travel history to an affected geographical area with community transmission

Healthcare providers who are mildly symptomatic with a history of exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 patient may be tested at the discretion of the District Health Director to make sure they are available for COVID-19 response

Again, they are NOT SCREENING THE GENERAL PUBLIC , only those referred by a local healthcare provider.

Patients will be assigned a PUI (Person Under Investigation) number before entering the testing site and it is to be provided by the healthcare provider.

There are no confirmed cases in Central Georgia at this time, and the health district says people should follow this preventative measures.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

