South Central Health District moves to appointment-only vaccinations due to high call volume

Starting 9 a.m. Monday, people can call or fill out a form to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The South Central Health District will move to an appointment-only system for scheduling all COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to a release from South Central, they switched due to an extreme volume of calls.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., South Central Health District residents that are 65+ and their caregivers, those working in the district that are 65+ and healthcare providers and first responders in the district can schedule an appointment by calling (478) 275-6570.

They do this "out of an abundance of concern for the well-being of our district’s 65-and-older population."