Man arrested for alleged string of South Fulton robberies linked to dating apps

Police Chief Keith Meadows confirmed Wednesday that the suspect was specifically targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department have arrested a 19-year-old they say robbed multiple people he met on social media dating app platforms.

Police Chief Keith Meadows confirmed Wednesday that the suspect was specifically targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community. He stated all victims were a member of the community.

Police said the suspect used apps like Grindr, used primarily by gay men, and Tinder to target victims.

South Fulton Police Captain Jimmy Wyche stated in a previous interview with 11Alive that the suspect would agree to meet his victims at a location and rob them at gunpoint.

“The individuals are being solicited, and they’re meeting at a location. At that time is when the subject produces a handgun, and a robbery takes place," South Fulton Police Capt. Jimmy Wyche added.

Almost all victims were told to meet up along Old National Highway, according to officials.

Chief Meadows also stated the suspect catfished his victims using another person's photo.

Police are asking users of dating apps to practice safety tips:

Be mindful of the location you’re headed to and time of day. Make sure to meet up with people in a well-lit, public area.

Take notice of any red flags that could arise in conversation. Captain Jimmy Wyche said, "If you try to choose a separate location, they keep on cancelling on you, and say, ‘No, come meet me here,’ I would see that as a red flag."

Let family, friends and loved ones know where you are. Police recommend users to use phone trackers.

Officials also said users should ask lots of questions as they're getting to know someone on a dating app and ask to video chat before agreeing to an in-person meeting.