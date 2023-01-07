Body camera footage captures officer rescue man from burning car in South Fulton

Video footage released from the department shows him risking his own life to save a man trapped inside a burning vehicle following a devastating accident.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton police officer was recognized for his bravery and selflessness after he fearlessly sprang into action on June 17; video footage released from the department shows him risking his own life to save a man trapped inside a burning vehicle following a devastating accident.

Officer Kevin Turner swiftly pulled the individual from the wreckage, ensuring their escape from harm's way before the flames fully engulfed the car and spread to the area around. His quick thinking and remarkable bravery undeniably saved a life.

The City of South Fulton Police Department took to Facebook to commend Officer Turner's exceptional courage, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community.

"Let us take this moment to acknowledge Officer Turner's heroic actions and express our heartfelt appreciation to all the men and women in law enforcement who put themselves in harm's way to protect and serve our community. Your dedication and bravery do not go unnoticed, and we are forever grateful for your unwavering commitment," its post read in part.