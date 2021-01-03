Metro Atlanta city bans single-use plastic products

The City of South Fulton is banning plastic cups and straws, food containers as well as grocery, newspaper, door-hanger and laundry and dry-cleaning bags.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — You won't be getting a plastic straw with your drink or plastic bags with your groceries in one metro Atlanta city starting Monday.

The City of South Fulton is taking action to protect the environment.

Starting Monday, the city council is banning certain plastic bags and containers to reduce the impact of single-use plastic products, they said.

Items prohibited by the ordinance include plastic cups and straws, food containers as well as grocery, newspaper, door-hanger and laundry and dry-cleaning bags.

“With the passing of this legislation, we are joining a global effort to reduce waste, prioritize sustainability and protect our environment,” said Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs, who sponsored the legislation.

The measure, which was approved by city council members in October 2019, became effective on September 1 of last year. To ease the burden on consumers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the council adopted an amendment last August postponing the ban for six months.