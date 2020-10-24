Something big is flying into Central Georgia!

PERRY, Ga. — If you are looking to get a little carried away this weekend, look no further than the South Georgia Balloon Festival this weekend.

The festival, along with twelve hot air balloons, touched down at the Georgia National Fairgrounds Friday evening and will run through Sunday.

Attendees can ride hot air balloons while enjoying food trucks and bounce houses.

Hosted by the Balloon Glow Tour, the festival also features a spectacle called the "balloon glow" where every hot air balloon lights up like a lantern as the sun goes down.

For balloon pilot and director Patrick Fogue, there's just something about a hot air balloon that makes people want to get together.

"I've flown a lot of place. It's the awe factor and people's inhibitions," says Fogue. "You can land in the worst place in the world and people will just come out and have a good time... That's the good part, it brings people together."

In order to keep visitors safe during the festival, the festival will be doing temperature checks and requiring everyone to wear a mask.

The event has limited capacity and attendees need to reserve and bring a car pass to enter the festival.

Those passes can be obtained by purchasing a ticket online.