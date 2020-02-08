South Georgia prison on lockdown after riot

Ware State Prison is approximately three hours from Macon, near Brunswick and Valdosta.

Ware State Prison is on lockdown following a riot that started late Saturday night, August 1.

Waycross Police Department and Ware County Sheriff’s Office responded to the riot.

Waycross Police Department assisted the prison by forming perimeters around the prison.

According to Waycross Police Department, the prison is back under control of correction officers.

There are injuries, but it is unclear to what extent and unclear what weapons were used.

Waycross Police Department also confirms there were no fires set during the riot.