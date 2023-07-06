'It'll help a lot of people': Electric vehicle parts manufacturer to bring 130+ jobs to Dublin

Woory, an electric vehicle parts manufacturing plant, is something officials say will bring more than 130 new jobs.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced an international company chose the City of Dublin to grow their international business catalogue.

The electric vehicle parts manufacturing plant is something officials say will bring more than 130 new jobs. This projects an expected $18 million investment for the county.

"Really? And they chose Dublin? Wow, that is amazing," says Tonya Allen.

Several Central Georgians were excited to hear that the South Korean company Woory is opening their first U.S. manufacturing location in the heart of Georgia.

The facility will make electrical heaters and control units for electric cars. Yes, they could have gone anywhere, but Ryan Waldrep, President of the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority, says it was due to what Laurens and surrounding counties have to offer that brought them here.

"Our logistics network, our accessibility to the Port of Savannah, Hartsfield Jackson, I-16, and we also have a great workforce," says Waldrep.

Laurens is no stranger to having international businesses, but with this new opportunity comes something different the county can add to their resume.

"This is the first EV (electric vehicle) component manufacturer that we have here in Dublin," says Waldrep.

Central Georgians are happy since people in their community can add to their own résumés.

"These will be primarily assembly jobs with individuals assembling the heating elements and companies with the EV industry," Waldrep says.

"It'll help a lot of people in the community with jobs," Allen says.