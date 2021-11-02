"The streets are not your future. Guns aren't your future."

MACON, Ga. — A south Macon neighborhood is recovering from another tragedy after a man was shot in his stomach and died off Houston Avenue.

That came two days after three people were shot about a mile away on Mikado Avenue. That stretch has been the scene of several homicides and other violent crimes in recent years.

Fincher's Barbecue has been in south Macon for 86 years, and Jake Fincher has been working there practically his whole life.

"You know, south Macon was a thriving community," Jake Fincher said.

Fincher says the area could still thrive if the violence came to an end.

"We still have a lot of businesses out here and we need it to get better, otherwise we won't survive," Fincher said.

He says the rise in crime has hurt his business over the past few years.

"I mean, years ago, we used to be open until 10 o'clock, and then we cut it to 6, and because of the crime rate, we now close at 3 every day strictly for safety reasons," Fincher said.

Captain Shelly Rutherford with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are working to set up programs aimed at cutting crime in south Macon.

"We do have deputies out there. It's not always that they're always physically seen, but they are there," Rutherford said.

She encourages people who see something unsafe to report it.

"We will not put your name out there. We will not put your address out there, but people have legitimate concerns and these concerns will be addressed," Rutherford said.

Both Finch and Rutherford are asking people to put the guns down.

"Quit killing each other. It's kids killing kids, young people. It's just sad." Fincher said.

"Think about your future. The streets are not your future. Guns aren't your future," Rutherford said.