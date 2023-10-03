Get ready for some 'Good Rockin': Southern rock band Molly Hatchet to perform at Capitol Theatre

Here's how you can get tickets.

MACON, Ga. — An iconic Southern rock band is coming to Macon!

Molly Hatchet will perform at the Capitol Theatre in Macon on Friday, October 20, at 8 p.m.

According to a press release, tickets will go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. You can find the link to buy them here. You can also buy them at the Rookery downtown during business hours.

Molly Hatchet was a 70's music staple for some in the south, with hits like 'Flirtin' with Disaster,' 'Dreams I'll Never See,' 'Beatin' the Odds,' 'Boogie No More,' and many others.

It all started in 1978 when Epic Records released the band's self-titled debut album. It was a multi-platinum record, and the band toured with Aerosmith, Bob Seger, The Rolling Stones, and more.

The band consists of "long-time members Bobby Ingram on lead guitar and John Galvin on keyboards, Tim Lindsey on bass guitar and Shawn Beamer on drums, and Jimmy Elkins on vocals. Molly Hatchet continues to honor the legacies of those members who passed away (including Danny Joe Brown, David Hlubek, and Phil McCormack) by keeping the music alive, performing across the United States and throughout the world," the release said.

The band celebrated their 40th Anniversary recently and released the double CD and triple vinyl live album titled Battleground.

After all that time, the release said the band is still "workin' hard, playin' tough, livin' fast, and Flirtin' with Disaster!"