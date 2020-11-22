Southfield Elementary in Bibb to move to virtual learning due to COVID-19

Students will return to in-person learning on December 7.

MACON, Ga. — Southfield Elementary School will move to virtual learning due to COVID-19 starting Monday.

According to a release from Bibb County Schools, all students and teachers will continue virtual learning through December 4.

Students will not return to classes Monday, Tuesday or the week after Thanksgiving break. They will return to in-person learning on December 7.

Curbside meal service will be available on November 23, and will be held at Southfield Elementary. Students can find meal order forms in ClassLink.