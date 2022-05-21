Warner Robins church holds candlelight vigil to honor fallen police officers

A candlelight vigil was held at Southside Baptist Church to honor fallen police officers from all over Georgia.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As National Police Week came to a close, law enforcement honored fallen officers with a candlelight vigil in Warner Robins Friday.

According to the program, almost 3,000 officers died in the line of duty in the past decade, with 619 dying last year.

The vigil used pictures and flags to remember the late brothers and sisters in blue from all around Georgia.

Warner Robins Officer Jason Lamberth shared how much it means to them to do this.

"It means a lot," said Lamberth. "As a veteran and having lost brothers and sisters in combat, one thing that this gives us is an opportunity to do is it gives some form of continued closure to those respective family members and the departments that are represented here today."