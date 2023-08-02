'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home

Kaya, a German Shepherd with years of service, went home to Texas last week.

OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday.

The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.

Kaya, who was traveling with her handler, Cole Lyle, was recently diagnosed with an untreatable form of cancer, as the flight's pilot announced to passengers.

As the pilot explained, Kaya was trained to help veterans with their mental health. And, even more notably, she was the inspiration for the PAWS Act, which created a program to provide canine training for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

She was a valued passenger for Southwest, traveling on their planes with Cole, a Marine Corps veteran, more than 250 times.

"We have the solemn honor of taking her on what will be her last flight," the pilot said, "as she goes home to rest where she was born and first met Cole."

After the pilot's announcement, the flight gave Kaya a round of applause, and she perked up from her blanket.

When they arrived in Dallas, Cole carried Kaya off the plane, and Southwest provided a cart, to help with her mobility issues in the terminal.

A few days later, Kaya passed away, according to Cole, who posted about her death on Twitter.

"My heart is broken and I'm numb without," Cole tweeted. "But it's gladdened because you're no longer in pain. Thank you for epitomizing 'Semper Fidelis.'"