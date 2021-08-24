Southwest High Coach Joe Dupree to return to work amid investigation into football player's death

The Bibb County School District placed Dupree on administrative leave last week after player Joshua Ivory collapsed at a Southwest practice and later died.

MACON, Ga. — Joe Dupree is back on the job as Southwest High School's football coach.

The Bibb County School District placed Dupree on administrative leave last week after player Joshua Ivory collapsed at a Southwest practice and later died.

Tuesday afternoon, they announced that leave has been lifted, and Dupree is to return to work Wednesday.

They say the district's investigation into ivory's death continues.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley says Offensive Coordinator Robert Cummings remains on leave.