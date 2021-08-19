Southwest High coaches on leave after football player's death: What we know

Coroner Leon Jones said it may GBI medical examiners take another two months or longer to run tests that would confirm how Ivory died.

MACON, Ga. — A second Southwest High School football coach is now on leave while Bibb County Schools investigate a player's death.

Both Coach Joe Dupree and Offensive Coordinator Robert Cummings are on leave, pending the investigation.

Last month, we told you about the death of 15-year-old Joshua Ivory.

The rising sophomore collapsed during practice on July 27 and died about an hour later at a Macon hospital.

The heat index that night in Macon was around 105 degrees.

On Thursday, Bibb County school spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley told us by email, "Joe Dupree was placed on administrative leave with pay, beginning Wednesday, pending results of our investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further comment is available at this time."

Hartley also wrote, via text, "Offensive coordinator Robert Cummings is on administrative leave with pay."

Those statements do not include any details on what they're investigating.

Here's what we do know:

Georgia High School Association rules' cover whether teams can practice during high heat and humidity.

Those rules say: Coaches must monitor conditions before and during practice, provide regular breaks when it's hot, and stop practice if the numbers get too high.

That's based on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature reading, which estimates the effect of air temperature, humidity, and sunlight "on the human body."

If that reading rises above 92, practices should be canceled.

Based on the heat and humidity that night, our 13WMAZ meteorologists estimate that wet bulb index at Middle Georgia Regional Airport that night was between 89 and 99.

The exact number depends on the cloud cover at that hour.

So far, investigators have not confirmed that he died from the heat.

Coroner Leon Jones said it may take GBI medical examiners another two months or longer to run tests that would confirm how Ivory died.

Last month, Dupree sat down to talk about the loss of Ivory.

Dupree said, "You're not prepared for anything like this. You can't go to school for anything like this. It's a tough situation. I always tell parents that I will treat their child like one of my own because they are with me the majority of the time. You take on that huge responsibility, you love the kids and they love you. You just hate for something this tragic to happen to one of your babies."

Again, authorities have not blamed Joshua Ivory's death on the heat, nor have they said Coach Dupree didn't handle that day's practice properly.

All of that is still under investigation.

Joe Dupree is a Southwest grad, and a former quarterback at the University of Georgia and Georgia southern.