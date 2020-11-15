Southwest high, Elam Alexander in Bibb to move to virtual learning following COVID-19 exposure

Students will return to in-person learning on Thursday.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Southwest High School and the Elam Alexander campus at Southwest High School will switch to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday.

According to a release from the Bibb County School District, the campus of Elam Alexander Academy at Burke will not be impacted.

The decision follows notification of a positive COVID-19 case that impacts various areas throughout the high school.

The district will make any necessary staffing adjustments, as well as time for the building to be deep-cleaned and disinfected, according to the release.

Students who attend Hutchings College and Career Academy or dual enrollment programs for in-person instruction will continue to do so, as long as they have not been identified as a close contact.

Students will return to the building on Thursday. Wednesdays have already been identified as a virtual learning day for the district.

According to the release, individuals identified as close contacts have been notified and will work or study remotely during their quarantine period as established by CDC and Department of Public Health guidance.