Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the teen died in the emergency room after falling out during practice

MACON, Ga. — A Southwest High School football player has died after collapsing during football practice.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 15-year-old Joshua Avery went down around 9 p.m. Monday.

Avery later died in the emergency room at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent around 10:30 p.m.

Jones says an autopsy will be scheduled for the teen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.