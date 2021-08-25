Southwest High plans balloon release in memory of football player who died after practice

15-year-old Joshua Ivory died in late July after collapsing at football practice.

MACON, Ga. — Southwest High School is planning a balloon release to remember a 15-year-old football player who died after practice last month.

According to Bibb Schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley, the release will take place Friday at the Southwest vs. Howard game.

Rising sophomore Joshua Ivory Jr. collapsed during practice on the night of July 26 and died shortly after at a Macon hospital.

Ivory's death is still under investigation, and autopsy results were inconclusive requiring further tests.

Southwest head coach Joe Dupree is back on the job after the Bibb County School District placed him on administrative leave.