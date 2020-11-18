Southwest HS students to continue remote learning through Thanksgiving

Stephanie Hartley with the Bibb County School District says it's due to a staffing problem related to COVID-19

MACON, Ga. — Students enrolled at Southwest High School will continue with remote learning through Thanksgiving break.

According to Stephanie Hartley with the Bibb County School District, COVID-19 cases have created a staffing problem.

Students will return to in-person classes on Nov. 30. Hartley says students should continue with virtual learning protocols.

The campus of Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest will resume in-person instruction on Nov. 19 as previously planned since it was not affected, she said.

Buses are still running to Hutchings College and Career Academy, SOAR, 8.5, PLC and dual enrollment classes.

While virtual learning continues, curbside meal service will still be offered at Southwest on Mondays and Fridays, and kids can get their meal order forms in ClassLink.