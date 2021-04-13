Sheriff: Two bodies found in burning car in Spalding County

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the car was found on Jackson Road around 3:30 p.m.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives are investigating two bodies that were found in a burning car Tuesday afternoon in Spalding County, the sheriff's office said.

The Spalding County Fire Department put out the flames and investigators are currently working the scene.

At this time, no information has been released regarding the identities of the victims or how they died.