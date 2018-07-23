Macon-Bibb County announced three public hearings to be held within the next two weeks about a property tax increase on Monday.

The Macon-Bibb commission has tentatively adopted a millage rate increase -- 4.365 mills -- that will increase property tax by almost 25 percent.

The first two hearings will be on Tuesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center.

A third hearing will be held at the same location on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m.

The proposed tax hike would increase property taxes on a $125,000 home with a homestead exemption by $187 and by $218.25 for a home without an extension.

