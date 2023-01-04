Happy Hunting: Special needs egg hunt held in Perry

There were vendors, games, prizes, crafts, and the Easter Bunny himself even made an appearance!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PERRY, Ga. — Happy hunting!

Dozens of kids came out to Rozar park on Saturday in Perry, and found eggs of all shapes and colors during the special needs egg hunt.

There were also other activities to do besides the egg hunt, like an arts and crafts table, slime workshop, basket making station, and giveaways too!

This is the 5th year the special needs egg hunt has been held.

The hunt began at 11 a.m., and also featured some special guests.